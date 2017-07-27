× Law enforcement officers prepare for Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival is just about week away, and first responders are gearing up for the annual popular event.

“It’s huge,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith. “It’s a very big ordeal, not only for the police departments, but for the city, the public and for pretty much northeast Alabama.”

During the event, the Albertville Police officers will be all hands on deck. “We’ll also have other officers from other agencies here as well,” Smith added.

Organizers planned for months, and the department has its own game plan. “As far as the police department, we’ve been working on it probably for about the last two months,” Smith said. “Primarily our mission is monitoring the crowd, just making sure everybody’s safe and having a good time. We want the crowd to enjoy the show, enjoy the festival for what it is, and not be a hindrance to anybody else.”

Officers will be scattered across the festival grounds throughout the event keeping an eye on things. “This far we’ve been very fortunate,” Smith said, “We’ve had great cooperation from the crowds and not had anything we’d deem a major problem anywhere.”

Main Street Music Festival is Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th. The gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. There will be food and drink vendors, musical acts all day, an inflatable water park for kids, and other events. Bret Michaels, Riley Green, Jacob Bryant, and John Anderson are some of the acts during the festival. The event is held in downtown Albertville.

