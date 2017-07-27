“Justice is bittersweet.” – North Courtland family reacts to double murder arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. - A family is divided in North Courtland after two young men are charged with the murder of their two cousins.

Kevin Deshaunn Deloney Jr., 19, of Decatur, AL, and Tamorris Oneil Bolding, 23, of Muscle Shoals, are both charged with two counts of Capital Murder.

Investigators were called to the home on Rosa Parks Street on the night of July 6th to investigate the deaths of Jimmy Lee Bolding, 34, and James Lemark Madden, 41. Bolding was found dead in the front yard of the home, and Madden was found dead inside a mobile home on the property.

Now - some are calling for the community to step up and make sure this kind of violence doesn't happen again.

“Like who can you trust? If you can’t trust family," said Gloria Harris.

Harris is related to the victims and those accused of shooting them to death.

“Justice is bittersweet knowing that the killers were his cousins. It’s crazy, it’s just senseless how those guys died," said Harris.

“No one really wants to rock the boat but it is what it is," Brenda Hampton.

Hampton, a long time resident of North Courtland, says it's time to start opening doors instead of closing them.

“You can see the community really doesn’t have anything to offer the children so they have idle minds. So, idle minds wander," said Hampton.

She says in order for justice to be served, those who live in North Courtland need to use their voice to help bring change.

“This should be a wake up call for the community to do something for the children," said Hampton.