JSU head coach John Grass likes what he sees from the Gamecocks on the first day of fall camp

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (jsugamecocksports.com) - The Jacksonville State football team hit the practice field for the first time on Thursday and head coach John Grass liked what he saw.

The three-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champions worked out for two hours in the afternoon heat that saw the heat index climb into triple digits, but the reigning OVC Coach of the Year called the workout one of the best first days he's seen in his time at JSU.

"I like what I saw," Grass said. "I've said it all along that I love this football team. I love the way they are blue collar and the way they go to work. It's a lot of fun to watch in action. I thought we had a good first day with a lot of bright spots. We just have to continue to build depth."

