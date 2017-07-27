James Clemens loses its starting QB for the entire 2017 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. (AL.com) - James Clemens has lost a key offensive starter for the second consecutive year.

Junior quarterback Jamil Muhammad, who has a Mississippi State offer, will miss the season after suffering a torn ACL during conditioning.

“I will be back though,” Muhammad said in a message to AL.com. “Mark my words.”

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Muhammad took over as starter in Game 3 last season. He threw for 503 yards, four touchdowns and seven picks as James Clemens went 8-4.

