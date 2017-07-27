Huntsville Police remind drivers to follow the speed limit in school zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We're less than a week away...the first day back at school for Huntsville City and Madison County schools is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Not only are the students getting back in the swing of things, but everyone else is too.

The Huntsville Police Department is putting out a warning to drivers.

"Speed limit in the city of Huntsville is 25mph in school zones," said Lt. Stacy Bates.

"We do have a very strict enforcement policy especially the first few weeks of school until we can get everyone back in the routine of remembering school is back in session, there are kids crossing the street, kids on the sidewalk."

Police will be making sure drivers are mindful.

"We will have officers out at almost all of our schools zones, at least for the first few weeks," said Bates. "Especially our high traffic zones, the ones that we know may have an issue with speeding or see a lot of traffic."

Lt. Stacy Bates says although after a few weeks, they will cut down on some of the patrols, they will always have a presence near school zones to keep students safe.

"At the end of the day, it's all about the safety," said Lt. Bates. "It's the safety of the kids as well as the safety of the drivers, but the safety of the kids is of utmost importance."