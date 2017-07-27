Gatlinburg, a short drive for a great vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marci Claude with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses ways to maximize your mountain getaway. Gatlinburg offers something for everyone and lodging, attractions, shopping and dining are all within walking distances.

Visitor's can walk the Parkway, ride the trolley, the are many attractions such as Ripley's Aquarium, Ober Galinburg Amusement and Ski Resort, tour Great Smokey Art and Craft Community. Smokey Mountains National Park offers hiking, biking, horseback riding and trout fishing. Wanting more adventure try white water rafting or zip-lining.

For more information visit Gatlinburg.com