Flash flooding in Kansas City traps driver, storm system headed to TN Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Heavy rain has caused flooding across Kansas City. The floods are covering everything from interstates to parking lots.

Check out the video above to see a water rescue caught on camera by our sister station WDAF in Kansas City. This is a stark reminder that flash flooding is dangerous. Remember the mantra: "Turn around, don't drown."

WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith says the storm system in Kansas City that has caused this flooding is the same system that will impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow. We aren't expecting flooding like that, but pockets of heavy rain are possible in the morning. We could see some heavy storms in the afternoon on Friday.

Make sure you're ready ahead of the storms.

