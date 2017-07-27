FBI: Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Mississippi may be from Alabama

JACKSON, Miss. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl in Mississippi. Authorities say the man could be from Alabama.

The attempted kidnapping happened around 2:00 p.m. on July 4, 2017 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Investigators say a man driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with a spoiler on the back entered a neighborhood and attempted to kidnap the girl. The girl got away and the would-be kidnapper left the area.

The FBI describes the man as a slim, black male with balding hair, some facial hair and is possibly in his mid-40s. At the time, he was wearing a grey shirt and khaki shorts. It was also reported that he had a large, brown dog in the vehicle with him. The breed is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6546, the FBI Jackson Division at 601-948-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).