Changes to Calhoun Community College’s part-time Nursing program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. — Changes to the nursing curriculum forced have forced Calhoun Community College to make some changes. The college has eliminated the part-time night classes in the nursing program.

"Changes in the curriculum that actually started from the national level filtered down through our system office has made it necessary that program end, because of the way the curriculum is set up," Spokesperson Janet Martin said.

Martin said there used to be five individual classes offered in the part-time nursing program at night. Those classes have since been condensed to two classes. "What we are finding is that with everything they had to do they would've had to come four nights a week and spend 5-6 hours a night in a part time program," Martin explained.

Martin said Calhoun Community College surveyed their students and found that 75 percent of the students said there was no way they could handle this work load. "We found that we are not the only evening program that closed down; every program in our service area closed down. Even programs around the state had to close down for that same reason," Martin said.

She said if you already have a paramedic degree or a licenses practical nursing degree you can still go to those night classes because they have a bridge program.

Martin knows this change affects some people, and they would like to help. If you would like to reach out to them click here.