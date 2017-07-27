Bridgeport Middle School is one of 50 in the nation apart of the Dynamic Learning Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. - Bridgeport Middle School in Jackson County is one of 50 schools in the nation participating in the Dynamic Learning Project. With the support of Digital Promise, EdTech Team, and Google; Bridgeport will be adding more technology to their classes.

Technology is very important, especially for children in this day and age. "Those things are relevant to them and we've got to make sure that they're using that here because that's how they learn," says Principal Jonathan Colvin.

With the help of a tech coach, so that ultimately more technology can be added to the classrooms. "Implementing a lot of Google: Google Docs, Google slides, those type things," says Colvin.

They want to do more than just substitute an ebook for a library book. "You know they want to see kids collaborating to solve problems. Finding innovative solutions to different situations."

This program provides another outlet for learning, as well as prepare students for future careers. "To be able to compete for tech jobs and for any kind of jobs in today's global economy," explains Colvin. "We want our kids to be able to compete with anybody across the world."

This program is a great testament to what educators are doing to update and further the education of their students.