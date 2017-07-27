Alabama A&M holds first practice of fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Summer break is over, it's time to go to work. Alabama A&M reported for fall camp Wednesday with a team dinner, and Thursday the Bulldogs hit the field for the first practice of fall camp. It's a different feel around the team going into head coach James Spady's fourth season. He has more talent than years past with five preseason all-conference players, and his senior class is all guys he recruited. So to say he's excited for the season is a bit of an understatement, but at the same time it's only the first day of camp, you have to walk before you can run. "We want to help guys be better fundamental football players. We want to see their attitude embrace that aspect," Spady told WHNT News 19. "A lot of it is evaluation early on, we don't have any pads on. Guys aren't really getting after it, but we can take out time in teaching tempo, and teach guys fundamentals so they can be excellent at it."

Alabama A&M won't practice in full pads until Tuesday. The Bulldogs open the season Saturday, September 2 against UAB.