× Wreck in Lacey’s Spring causing traffic delays

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – There is a wreck impacting traffic for those traveling from Morgan County into Huntsville on Highway 231. The Lacey’s Spring fire chief says those traveling north should be prepared to stop near the base of Brindlee Mountain.

Those who have to drive through the area should stay in the left hand lane and expect to stop.

The fire chief tells us no one was hurt in the wreck, but it is going to take some time to get cleared from the roadway.