TSA plans on making you take everything from Kindles to iPads out of your bag at airport security

The Transportation Security Administration is “implementing new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items.” They’ll now ask that all electronic devices larger than a cell phone go into a separate bin for X-Ray screening.

That means everything from e-readers, like Kindles and Nooks, to iPads and tablets.

“Whether you’re flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.

A release from the TSA also says you can expect more bag checks, though they promise they’ve found ways to make them go faster.

The new procedures have already been put in place in ten major airports. They’ll be implemented nationwide “during the weeks and months ahead.”