Thursday brings more oppressive heat and a few more heavy storms

A hand full of spotty afternoon thunderstorms dropped heavy rain and kicked up the wind on Wednesday; expect more of those Thursday afternoon (especially east of Huntsville) and area-wide on Friday. It gets HOT again Thursday: highs around 95ºF with a heat index peaking around 102ºF to 107ºF.

Scattered storms over the next few days may pack a bigger punch for more communities in the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a threat of some ‘severe’ storms for a large part of Tennessee and Alabama on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s storms look isolated, but they could get very, very heavy. In other words, a ‘low’ chance of rain speaks more to the coverage than the impact!

A cold front brings in more widespread storms on Friday, and some of those could be severe with high winds, intense lightning and torrential rain (flash flooding is possible).

