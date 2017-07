× President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve ‘in any capacity’ in the US military

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump took to twitter today to announce transgender people will not be allowed to serve ‘in any capacity’ in the US military.

He says he came to the decision after consultation with Generals and military experts.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017