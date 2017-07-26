× Neighborhood Thrift Store offers supplies for students, pride for parents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – School starting back is a good news, bad news thing. On one hand, the children are back to their routine, on the other hand school supplies are expensive. However, for that last item there is help from a local non-profit.

The Neighborhood Thrift Store offers “Kid Kits” to families for $10 apiece. They have the option of either paying for the kits or volunteer at the store to make up for what they owe.

Sherry Brazier knows school supplies are expensive. She’s helped pay for supplies for her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren.

“Green is his favorite color. But, now that I’ve got green, who knows, that’s boys for ya,” Brazier joked while holding a new supply kit for her great-grandson.

A recent study shows families with children in elementary to high school will spend an average of some $688 per child this year. Fortunately, the Neighborhood Thrift Store helps families like Sherry’s.

“It’s ten dollars for all of it plus the backpack which usually sells for ten dollars or more for one that holds up,” Brazier said.

On Wednesday morning, families picked up Kid Kits at the thrift store. It includes everything a child needs for class.

“For ten dollars plus tax, it’s a very good buy,” Brazier explained.

Thanks to the Pride for Parents Program, those who can’t afford to pay for the supplies can volunteer at the store and pay for it that way. The goal is to set the students up for success, and ease the burden on parents and guardians.

The nonprofit has sold out of pre-registered Kid Kits. But, parents may pick up any left over kits and supplies on Friday at the end of the day and on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

The Neighborhood Thrift Store is appreciative of any donations. To learn how you can help or read more about the organization’s services, visit www.facebook.com/NeighborhoodThriftStore.