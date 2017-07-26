× Mo Brooks calls for all candidates to drop out of Senate race, help Jeff Sessions take his old seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Rep. Mo Brooks (R-5th) promised he would drop out of the United States Senate Race in Alabama, if the other candidates would agree to quit the race also, clearing the way for current Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take his seat in the U.S. Senate back.

In a news release Wednesday, Brooks offered to withdraw completely, so long as his opponents in the race agreed to his terms. His proposed pact asks the Republican Party of Alabama to nominate Jeff Sessions to be the Republican nominee in the December 12 special election currently being held to fill the Senate seat that Sessions vacated when he accepted the job as US Attorney General.

This follows days of very public criticism of AG Sessions by President Donald Trump, primarily in the form of tweets denigrating the decisions of the AG, specifically his recusal from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election cycle. Sessions recused after it was revealed that told the members of the Senate in public testimony that he had not had contact with Russian government officials over the course of the presidential campaign, when he, in fact, had met with the Russian ambassador.

In the release, Brooks does not mince words about his displeasure with the president’s treatment of the AG, saying, “I support President Trump’s policies, but this public waterboarding of one of the greatest people Alabama has ever produced is inappropriate and insulting to the people of Alabama who know Jeff Sessions so well and elected him so often by overwhelming margins.”

He then launches into his proposal for all candidates to withdraw from the race, “With that said, If President Trump wants a new Attorney General, he has that right. That is why today I am making the people of Alabama a “win-win” promise: a ‘win’ for President Trump and a ‘win’ for Jeff Sessions.”

Brooks says in the release that executing the idea would help advance the interests of Alabama in the Senate, “An added benefit is that if Jeff Sessions returns to the U.S. Senate, he reenters the Senate with 20 years of seniority. That puts him in a compelling position to obtain key committee assignments and chairmanships, thereby empowering Jeff Sessions to best promote and protect the interests of Alabama and America . . . . a Seniority power and ability none of the current candidates can match until 2037 at the earliest.”

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops and provide regular updates here and on-air.