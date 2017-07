× Madison County Commission approves water rate increase

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Commission has approved a water rate increase for the first time since 1999. The increase will take place over the next five years.

The deal approved by the commissioners states there will be a 2% increase for customers annually for the next five years.

