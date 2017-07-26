Jacksonville State reports for camp motivated after early playoff exit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks reported for fall camp on Wednesday, with the teams first practice scheduled for Thrsday. JSU has won three straight Ohio Valley Conference championships, and was recently picked the favorite to win its fourth straight. Eastern Kentucky was the last team to 4-peat in the OVC, and that was back in the early 80's. It makes sense the Gamecocks are the favorite to win another title seeing as how they haven't lost a conference game since the 2013 season. But for the second time in three years JSU lost in its first playoff game last season, something that's motivated the team all off season. "It does leave a bad taste in your mouth cause those guys knew we could get right back to finals last year and a chance to win. They knew we had a good enough football team to do that last year so it does," head coach John Grass said. "I'm not over it yet, they're not over it yet, and ain't but one thing gonna get them over it, is get back there and have the opportunity again."

Jacksonville State opens the season August 26, in Montgomery against Chattanoga.