Jackson County Chamber is searching for all 25 local leaders on a plane to DC during 9/11 attacks

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is making a call to action. 25 of the county's leaders flew to Washington DC at the same time as the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The chamber wants to host a reunion with those on board.

"Defining moments in your life. There's about five or six defining moments to where you remember exactly where you were at when that happened," says Rick Roden, CEO of the Chamber.

For 25 of Jackson County's leaders, that exact place was on a plane to Washington D.C. "We had just started our descent into DC and the stewardess came on board and said due to terrorist activity, we've been diverted to Raleigh/Durham," says Roden.

The fact that an actual terrorist attack happened was the furthest thing from their minds. "We get to the hotel and get checked in and theirs TVs on," explained Roden. "For the for the first time, we're seeing what's going on.

Their plane was scheduled to land in DC at the same time the attack was made at the Pentagon. "I mean it was a major part of our lives and we'll relive that story for the rest of our lives."

The 25 Jackson County leaders on that plane haven't reunited since that day. The Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community's help in locating those who were present. "I've got some of their email addresses and phone numbers but I don't have all of them," said Roden.

The chamber wants to organize a luncheon on the 16th anniversary of the attacks. "So that we can reach out, or set this thing up to where we can all get back together and share our memories."

If you we on the plane with those Jackson County leaders back in 2001 or you know someone who was, please contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.