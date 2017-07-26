× House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from Hospital

MedStar Washington Hospital in Washington, DC says Congressman Steve Scalise has been released from the hospital. He was shot six weeks ago while at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

The hospital statement says Scalise is being moved for “a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation.”

It went on to say Scalise was in good spirits and is looking forward to return to work after his rehabilitation.

The gunman, identified by law enforcement officials as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, later died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police on the scene.

The release reads in full: