Heat advisory in effect through Wednesday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Tennessee Valley.

The heat advisory includes the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Cullman, and Fayetteville until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat index values will range between 100 and 105 degrees through early Wednesday evening.

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an increased risk for heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and dehydration for those outside or without air conditioning. Additionally, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures within a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

