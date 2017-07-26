× Have you completed your child’s InfoSnap registration?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools provides computers for student use, but those computers must have a snap code in order to login to them.

If you haven’t completed your child’s InfoSnap registration for the 2017-18 school year, Huntsville City Schools asks that you please do so as soon as possible.

If for some reason you do not have your child’s snap code, contact your school office to get it. The link to the Returning Student Infosnap can be found on your school’s website or on the Huntsville City Schools’s web page here: