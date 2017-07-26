Families soak up the last days of summer vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It might be hard to believe, but for many youngsters summer vacation is coming to a close. Schools across the Tennessee Valley will be in session as soon as the first week of August!

It certainly still feels like summer. Temperatures have been consistently reaching the 90s this week, and a heat advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon. The heat wasn't stopping families from heading out to the Point Mallard Water Park in Decatur though!

Marketing Director Nicole Belcher told us they're prepared for the week before school starts to be a busy one as families rush to take advantage of their final weekdays with the kids. Mallard Park wants their visitors to have the best time they can and offers half priced admission during the week (Monday-Thursday).

The park stays open all week through August 11th. You can still enjoy the park even after the kids go back to school too. Point Mallard Water Park will stay open on the weekends through Labor Day on September 4th.