Deputies search for 2 men who broke into Hazel Green convenience store

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies are looking for the two men who broke into a convenience store around 2:30 Wednesday morning. It happened at the Hazel Green One Stop on Highway 231-431.

Deputies arrived to find someone had pried open the front door of the store. They also saw a cash register on the ground.

A quick search of the store showed two cash registers broken into, and the main office has been ransacked.

Investigators say surveillance video shows two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks. We don’t know if any cash, or other items, were taken from the convenience store.