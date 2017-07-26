Authorities search for missing man in Marshall County

GRANT, Ala. – Marshall County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Grant.

Family members reported 39-year-old Johnny Scott Williams of Grant missing to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members told deputies that Williams was last seen at the Jet Pep in Guntersville on July 24.

They expressed concern because normally Williams calls his sister every day and he has not contacted her in two days.

Anyone with information as to Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256)582-2034