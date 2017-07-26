× Athens Police investigating late-night shooting on Horton Street

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The shooting happened just before 10 pm Monday, in the 700 block of Horton Street near 5th Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Athens Limestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police quickly started collecting evidence and searching for a suspect. Neighbors say this is a very quiet neighborhood, and is the last thing they would have expected.

Athens Police plans to release more information this morning.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are urged to contact your local police department.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.