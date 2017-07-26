Alabama A&M football breaks bread on eve of fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- There's a new tradition at Alabama A&M: The last supper before the first day of fall camp.

"We were going to have dinner anyway so I felt like let's make a new tradition," said head coach James Spady. "Let's meet and greet our players and I'm big on hugs. I wanna hug these guys and I want them to know how much I love them and how much we're expecting from them."

Wednesday night was about hugs and a hot meal. Thursday morning is about hustle and a different kind of heat. Day one starts off with a conditioning test in the morning for newcomers who were not on campus over the summer.

"Really what I'm looking to find out is what their level of conditioning is," said Spady. "I know the 70 guys that were here, I know the what their level of conditioning is and that's pretty exiting also. Tomorrow morning, we're gonna get them up early and see how they respond to the conditions and go from there."

After conditioning, the veterans and newcomers will come together their first, two-hour practice in helmets and shorts at 10:30 a.m.

"I think we just wanna hit the ground running," Spady said. "Try to figure out what everyone can do and improve on the things that they don't do well."

The practice schedule is as follows: Thursday, 10 a.m., helmets; Friday, 10:30 a.m., helmets; Saturday, 10:30 a.m., shells (helmets, shoulder pads); Sunday, 10:30 a.m., shells; Monday, 10:30 a.m., (full pads); Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., full pads; Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m., full pads; Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m., shells; Friday, Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m., shells.

All practices are open to the public.