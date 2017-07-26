A friend to keep your drink afloat: The Thirst Mate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thirst Mate is advertised as being the "unsinkable drink float." It’s a plastic cup holder that claims to make for easy, hands-free beverage floating that can withstand splashes, waves, and even cannonballs.

It floats by using three empty, screw top plastic bottles. Next, grab a drink, and let the water take it away.

To test this cannonball-proof claim we found a goofball that loves to splash. And even he thought of the pros of having a drink in the pool with you.

“You can have it closer to you sometimes. And you don’t have to get out [of the water] and grab your drink," said Elijah Wentz, splasher extraordinaire.

We tested it by splashing and splashing and splashing!

“The waves would just push it away," Elijah said.

And despite our splashing, we couldn't get the Thirst Mate to flip our drink.

“It’s just impossible, unless, like a sumo wrestler jumps in, then it would flip but, right now, no," Elijah said.

So it proved to be cannonball-proof, but how much of your drink will be polluted by pool water?

We tested it with a cup of ice and did some casual swimming and splashing. When we checked the cup after a few minutes, there was a lot of pool water in the cup.

We decided the Thirst Mate does what is claims and might be a fun addition to your next floating trip, but we'd recommend you put a top on your drink while it's in the Thirst Mate.

Deal or Dud verdict: Debateable