Water tank problem causes water outage, low pressure in Jackson County community

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – The town of Hollywood in Jackson County has a water problem. Most of the town has little to no water pressure.

We started getting called into the WHNT News 19 newsroom Monday night saying they been without water for hours. We called the Jackson County Water Authority to see what we could learn about the outage.

There was a recording saying there was a problem with one of the water tanks that they were working to resolve. However, it wasn’t clear when the issue would be corrected.

The recording states:

“If you are calling from the Hollywood area about an outage or low pressure we are aware of the problem, Scottsboro supplies the water and a tank is currently down. We are working to get water back as soon as possible and it should be back late this evening.”

We reached out to Patrick Allen, chief of the Hollywood Fire Department, to ask several questions. He says the tank that supplies Hollywood from Scottsboro was down. He says the problem is slowly getting better, but the water pressure is still low.

We asked Allen about what would happen should a fire break out in Hollywood right now. He says there are two other fire departments on standby to help out. Those departments, specifically Stevenson and Fackler fire departments, have 3,000 gallon tankers ready to help in an emergency.