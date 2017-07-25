× To elope or not to elope: that is the question

The stress of planning and paying for a wedding can be overwhelming. That’s why more and more couples are ditching the tradition and heading straight to the chapel.

An author with HelloGiggles.com is getting a lot of attention about a recent essay she wrote explaining why eloping works for couples these days.

Natasha Lavender says the two main reasons she eloped was money and stress and now she wants to share her experience with other brides.

The essay has gone viral and now people are questioning… go back to the basics or save the cash and elope.