× This app does math problems for you, really fast

Whether you’re headed back to school this fall, or have a student who is, the Photomath app is probably worth a download.

The app has picked up very strong reviews in the App Store and Google Play, and it’s not hard to see why.

Photomath uses your device’s camera to scan problems and deliver you answers instantly. Simply point your camera toward a math problem and Photomath will generate a result. You don’t even have to take a picture of the problem.

The app also offers step-by-step instructions to help users see how an answer was generated.

Testing the app, we found it worked very well for printed equations, and for most handwritten math problems. Some users however, have posted reviews noting the app lacks support for geometry. It also appears to struggle with abstract word problems.

While the app could certainly be used to cheat, it could also be a great tool for students wanting to check their work. The step-by-step explanations are also helpful for those needing practice with specific calculations.

Want to try it out for yourself?

It’s free to download for Apple or Android.