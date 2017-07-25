Sparkman head baseball coach resigns after 11 years

HARVEST, Ala.- Sparkman High School’s, Kellen Greer, has announced his resignation after 11 years with the class 7A Senators. Coach Greer will be leaving Sparkman to accept a position on the Berry College Baseball coaching staff. When asked about his decision to leave, Greer had the following to say, “I have long had a desire to coach at the collegiate level…it’s a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow as a coach and continue to positively impact the lives of young men”

While at Sparkman, Coach Greer built a perennial contender in 7A baseball in the state of Alabama. “We were fortunate to have an incredible run over the last decade” Greer stated. His teams went a combined 292 – 178 with four Final Four appearances in 2008, 2014(State Runner-Up), 2015 & 2016 and three Area Titles in 2008, 2015 & 2016 during his 11 years as the head coach.

Coach Greer and his staff have seen 51 players move on to play at the college level. “We have been fortunate to have young men with talent and a drive to succeed between the lines, fine young men with supportive parents.” Currently, three of Greer’s former Sparkman players are playing in the professional ranks: Bruce Maxwell with the Oakland Athletics, Adam Lau with the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) and Austin Sexton (Miss. St.) with the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals).

Coach Greer will definitely be missed by everyone associated with Sparkman High School and Sparkman Baseball. “Even though we are extremely excited for Coach Greer’s to opportunity to move on to the college ranks as a coach, it is always tough when you lose a coach of his caliber and character.” Jason Watts, Sparkman Athletic Director. When asked about Coach Greer’s decision to leave Sparkman, Principal Chris Shaw stated “Coach Greer has done an outstanding job here at Sparkman and we wish him nothing but the best in this next stage of his coaching career.”