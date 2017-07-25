Refuge Church purchases former strip club, plans to renovate it into a sanctuary and community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. - Some Christians believe you can find god anywhere; even in a strip club. One Huntsville church is putting that belief into practice through a purchase of a former strip club called Jimmy's Too.

The building located at 5700 Highway 53 is a shell of its former self. At one time, Jimmy's Too served alcohol and a strip show. Soon, coffee will replace beer and bibles replace poles.

"The owner of the building actually gave his life to Christ and decided to shut this club down," Pastor Jason Parks said as he explained to purchase of the building.

Pastor Parks and those with Refuge Church have big plans for this place.

"We're not about building big buildings," Parks said. "We're about doing big ministry, we're about loving big and we're about seeing big life change in people's lives."

But, you won't find a cross among the empty kegs, beer pitchers and platform heels just yet. There's still a lot of work to do.

"We'll retain that kitchen area," Parks said.

The church is already certified with the Food Bank of North Alabama as a food ministry. Once renovations are done, the building will be safe and secure with many multipurpose rooms.

"We want the church to be used throughout the week," Parks said. "I can't stand the thought of a building sitting empty five days a week and then only being used twice a week."

For Christians who believe God really can transform a heart, this transformation is proof of that. The demolition inside the church begins in about two months. Refuge hopes to open its new location next spring.

The church already has locations in Huntsville and Athens. It will soon launch a Jones Valley campus too. If you would like to learn more about Refuge Church and its ministry, findrefugehere.com.