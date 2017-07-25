× Police respond to shots fired at Garden Cove Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just before 11:00 Monday night, Huntsville police responded to a shots fired call at Garden Cove Apartments on Clopton Street.

When police arrived, they saw three men in front of an apartment. One man was a shooting a hand gun into the air. Police quickly called for backup and set up a perimeter.

The three men saw police and ran into the apartment.

Police did make contact with the men, but right now, it is unknown if there are any charges or arrests.

The apartment complex was blocked off for about an hour, while police investigated the incident.

