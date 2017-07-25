× Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) were led on a pursuit through Limestone and Morgan Counties Monday night.

Officials say a trooper tried to stop a speeding motorcycle on Highway 72, the driver, now identified as 26-year-old James Randal Lightfoot, continued into Athens City limits on U.S. 31.

Troopers say the Lightfoot eventually lost control of the bike within Decatur city limits. He was not injured.

Officials say Lightfoot was booked into the Limestone County Jail with multiple traffic violations. It remains under investigation.