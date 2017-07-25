MidCity’s first concept opens in August with a bang, and a new music festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The company behind MidCity Huntsville shared some exciting news today. MidCity is the development planned for the old Madison Square Mall site. Today, developers announced updates about what you can expect to see as early as the first couple weeks in August.

Music is going to be a huge part of MidCity, starting with the inaugural Fireside Music Festival from August 9-12.

"I hope it's absolutely fantastic. I think you guys have been waiting for one, and needing one since Big Spring Jam left," said MidCity music and talent developer Shawn Patrick.

The Fireside Music Festival will serve as the grand opening for The Camp, the first concept of MidCity. Head of Business Design Odie Fakhouri said The Camp is a casual, constant, place of activity.

"Food vendors, and music vendors, and beverage vendors, can come in set up shop at a relatively low investment, and sell their product in that sub-market," he explained.

He said The Camp will focus on and showcase all things local in a family friendly, dog friendly, ever-changing atmosphere. It will have rotating vendors and outdoor entertainment.

"It's a really fun way of trying new things and for people to see kind of the latest and greatest of Huntsville's passions, " said Fakhouri.

They are also collaborating with the City of Huntsville to install a lake system that will play into the experiential part of MidCity.

"The lake system is designed for an outdoor sports retailer where they can actually give kayaking lessons while they're selling their kayaks. So you can actually try things out and see if you like it before it," said Fakhouri.

MidCity is poised as one of the largest commercial real estate projects under construction in the nation right now. At the end of the five-year plan it could cost around 400 million dollars. It's a lot to live up to, but Fakhouri said with the mix of national and local businesses they'll have, they are in a good position.

"If you can offer unique experiences we think that is the future of mixed use development, and the future of how live, work, learn and play," he said.

And that's what they aim to do.

As for the Fireside Music Festival, Patrick said he's looking forward to fostering local talent, and hopes it becomes a yearly event.

He said the festival will have something for everyone, from dj's and dance parties, to a great rock show.

"Wednesday is a very light driven show so we're not going to start that until after dark. We'll start at 7 on Thursday with Rob and Dave, we'll start at 7:30 on Friday," he explained.

Gates open as early as 8 in the morning on Saturday, and 4 on some of the other days, so you can enjoy The Camp's amenities. The festival is also a family and pet friendly event with an emphasis on local.

They'll have more than just music over the four days. Patrick said "There will always be things going on, and things to do before the bands play, while the bands play".

It's a highly anticipated event, but they only have 2,000 tickets per day, so you might have to act fast.

"We recommend that you get your tickets very quickly as we know this is going to be a really well attended event by some really well-known hometown kind of celebrities," said Fakhouri.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 25. One day passes for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are $10, $25 for Saturday. You can buy a 4-day package for $45. Children 12 and under are free.

And here's the line-up for the Fireside Music Festival:

Wednesday Night: Russ Randolph and Friends

Thursday: The Dave Anderson Project and Rob Alderidge

Friday: Paul McDonald with special guests Bishop Gunn

Satuday: Toy Shop, James LeBlanc and the Winchesters, firekid, Billy D Allen, and Grammy Award Winner Mike Farris