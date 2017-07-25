× Memorial Parkway mainline under Martin Road set to open to traffic on Friday

HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation says they anticipate the section of Memorial Parkway mainline under Martin Road will open to traffic on Friday, July 28, if weather permits.

This section of road was closed April 28 for reconstruction. Since then, all Memorial Parkway traffic has been diverted onto the service roads and through the intersection at Martin Road.

The process of opening the mainline will begin about 10 a.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and brief stoppages. Authorities ask that you obey any flag wavers or law enforcement assisting with traffic control.

ALDOT says that current diversion north of Martin Road will be removed. Mainline traffic will soon be diverted to and from the service roads just south of Boulevard South. Motorists entering the southbound service road from the Martin Road intersection will be required to stop.

This configuration will remain in place while construction continues on the overpasses at Byrd Spring Road and Logan Drive/Lily Flagg Road and additional mainline segments.

Information provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation