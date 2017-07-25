Make a statement in your garden with hardy hibiscus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year, we can expect hot temperatures, days spent at the pool, and weekend cookouts. In the garden, we can always count on perennial hibiscus to make a show. The dinner plate-sized blooms on these flowers are easier to grow than you might think.

Perennial Hibiscus, also called hardy hibiscus or rosemallow, is a perennial that thrives in the heat of summer and comes back even after the coldest of winter. The flowers prefer decent soil, but can adapt if soil conditions are poor. They can also tolerate excess moisture, so over-watering usually isn't a problem.

These perennials are taller than most, so make sure you place it in the back of the perennial border of your garden. Come wintertime, all foliage will die off and the stems can be cut to the ground. Hardy hibiscus will come back each spring, but not until the ground is consistently warm, so be patient with it, and you'll get some beautiful, large flowers in your garden.

