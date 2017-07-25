× Little girl badly injured in pig attack near Rogersville

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A small child was attacked by a neighbors pet pig near Rogersville and had to be airlifted from the scene.

Monday afternoon, Bella White and her two brothers were out in the yard soaking up the sun. Without any type of warning, a neighbors pig came into the yard and attacked.

“My boys came running in saying the pig was attacking Bella. I came running out,” the victim’s mother, Amber White recalled. “The pig had her arm in his mouth. She was on the ground. It was shaking. I ran over there and was kicking the pig, pushing the pig, it finally let go.”

Amber White says she was horrified with what she had just witnessed. When she got Bella’s shirt off, she saw bite marks all the way down to the bone.

The little girl was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

“When I saw them take-off with her and I wasn’t able to be with her that’s when I started crying and broke-down.”

More than two dozen stitches later, Bella was able to leave the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies transported the pig to the Forence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter.

Animal Control officers say the pig will have to be euthanized and tested by the State Health Department.

“I am kind of relieved,” said White. “I wish it could have turned out differently for the pig, but at least it can’t hurt anybody else.”

Amber White said her kids are skittish about coming outside now , afraid of another animal coming up.

Animal Control officers in Lauderdale County say they had received several complaints about the pig running free in the County Road 26 area.

State Health officers will test the pig for rabies and other diseases.