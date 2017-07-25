× Leaders discuss possible installation of markers on Flint River to aid during emergency rescues

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Flint River is a popular destination in Madison County, but it can be dangerous after a heavy summer rain.

With that in mind, Madison County Commission Chair, Dale Strong, had some new ideas at the recent emergency planning committee meeting. Strong’s ideas all about helping first responders be as efficient as possible when they have to make a rescue on the river.

“When someone is kayaking, they know what point they most recently passed,” said Strong.

It’s just the start of a conversation about the Flint River and the problems it poses for first responders.

“We’re looking at the potential of a numbering or lettering system that could greatly enhance the response time of our emergency personnel to help whenever someone dials 911 in need of assistance that they can say this is point or the marker that I passed that I remember most recently,” said Strong.

After heavy rain and flooding, it becomes a problem for those who frequent the river and the resources needed in an emergency.

“We’ve got a GIS plotting system that we’re working with to see what are ways we can do this,” said Strong.

Chairman Strong says the next step is to get input from the people who frequent the Flint. The end goal is to make the search area in an emergency smaller, which makes the response time shorter.