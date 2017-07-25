× FRIDAY: Nonprofit invites teens to back-to-school lock-in

DECATUR, Ala – An unconventional weekend gives youth in the River City some guidance, advice, and motivation.

Strengthening Integrity for Future Families (S.T.I.F.F.) Foundation is hosting their second back-to-school lock in Friday, July 28.

This year’s event is at the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.

There will be a keynote speaker, music and dance performances, as well as separate “guy” and “girl” talks for different age groups.

Gospel rap artists and inspirational speakers complement movies, giveaways, and food; all pushing integrity while catering to teenage interests.

Registration is from 6pm – 8pm and parents must sign your child in.

But you can pre-register by calling T. Baker at 256-227-4473 or Karen Riley at 256-345-9121.