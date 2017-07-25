× Fire & Spice recruits local artists for mural in new restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Fire and Spice food truck is a staple at Huntsville events and festivities, and soon they’ll be switching up their game with something sturdier than the wheels that have been carrying them around Huntsville for three years.

“We are opening our first brick and mortar,” announced Leandra Poux, co-owner of Fire & Spice. “It is going to be different than the truck.”

She calls it a new age western-themed restaurant that will be coming to south Huntsville this fall at the Hunnington Center on South Memorial Parkway.

“It’s going to be a ‘Tex Mex Smokehouse.’ We’ll have Texas BBQ mixed with a Tex Mex fusion,” Poux said.

But they won’t be saying goodbye to their food truck roots. In fact, they’ll be including them, like with this car-bumper inspired bar.

“Because we started as a food truck, we wanted to show you that will always be the case. We will always remember where we started,” Poux said.

With the opening of their new restaurant also comes a call to local artists: a contest to design a mural to paint in the restaurant.

The mural will be painted on a 26 x 6 foot wall and the first place winner will win FREE TACOS FOR A YEAR.

All artists, amateur and professional, young and old, are welcome to submit their interpretive artwork. The only requirement is that the artist has to somehow display the “love between the Lone Star state and the Rocket City.”

“We don`t want to just be a restaurant, we want to be a destination. We want to have people come in and take photos next to the mural; we want to show the love between the Lone Star state and the Rocket City,” Poux said.

Artists who are interested can apply at firespicesmokehouse.com, and take note, there are second and third place prizes, too!

The contest will only be accepting artwork applications through August 22.