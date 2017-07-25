× Community reaches out to provide tuition for man who gives back in a big way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since 2016, Rodney Smith Jr. has mowed one lawn at a time to help the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single moms – free of charge.

Along the journey of giving back to his community in Huntsville, the Raising Men Lawn Care Service was born. Today, kids across the country are taking the challenge to help those in the summer heat, but Rodney’s story recently changed.

He reached out to the same people he’s been helping, and those who support him and now the community is giving back to him in a big way.

“It’s good to give back, love thy neighbor, help thy neighbor,” said Smith Jr. That humble attitude has the community willing to help him when he needed it most.

Rodney is a student at Alabama A & M University. Normally, he works during the summers to supplement his income for tuition. This year he took his mission on a cross-country tour, mowing a lawn in every state.

When he returned he realized he had a problem, a $28,000 tuition bill. So, he turned to his 57,000 supporters on Facebook. “I asked people for a dollar.”

