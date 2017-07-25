× Birmingham toddler’s death ruled accidental

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The death of a 2-year-old boy found in a swimming pool after a large Sunday-night party has been ruled accidental.

The body of Marquavis Deshawn Threatt was recovered from the pool of the family’s Crestwood Boulevard home at 5:38 a.m. Marquavis was pronounced officially pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m.

Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards on Tuesday said the cause of death was drowning and no foul play is suspected.

According to our news partners at AL.com, police received the call about the missing toddler around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, but family member said the child had gone missing about 45 minutes before police were called.

When police arrived at the residence, Marquavias’ mother said she had last seen the toddler by the pool. Birmingham Police Officers, K-9 units, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were all called to the property and the pool was searched thoroughly, several times. Birmingham Fire and Rescue searched the water with infrared technology, but nothing was found in the pool.

When officers attempted to go inside the home to search for the child, the residents were reportedly uncooperative and wouldn’t let the police inside the home. The police attempted to get a search warrant for the property. Several hours later, a policeman spotted the toddler’s body in the pool.

“We do not believe there was any willful intent to harm the child,” Lt. Edwards said. “This incident was a horrible accident.”