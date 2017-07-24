Undulatus asperatus clouds spotted over Moulton Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When thunderstorms develop, they often produce turbulence within the atmosphere that can be easily seen from the ground in the form of undulatus asperatus clouds.

Undulatus asperatus is Latin for "agitated waves", and it is a fitting descriptor of the clouds that develop in a turbulent environment.

The atmosphere is an ocean

It may not seem logical to think of the atmosphere as an ocean, but the gases that make up the atmosphere are fluid and behave in a similar matter to liquids. As a result, the air rises and falls due to similar fluid dynamics to liquids, including pressure/density changes as well as temperature changes.

When we think of the atmosphere (an ocean of gases) as behaving similar to the (liquid) ocean, it makes sense that turbulence within the atmospheric ocean would result in crashing waves as seen via the clouds.