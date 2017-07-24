× Two injured after early morning shooting in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Police are investigating a double shooting. They believe it happened at Champion Mobile Home Park on Springfield Drive in Somerville.

Around 12:30 Monday morning, the victims in the shooting were driven to the Priceville volunteer fire station on New Center Road.

One female injured in the shooting was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another gunshot victim was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still on the scene.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray says one person was seen in handcuffs and being questioned by deputies.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.