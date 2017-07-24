Tropical funnel spotted in the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon

Scattered storms spread over Northern Alabama again Monday afternoon and one over Wilson Lake produced an interesting feature. This is a tropical funnel, which forms in warm, moist environments with very little wind shear.

Tropical funnels do not pose the risks that funnel clouds from supercell storms do. Tropical funnels rarely touch the ground and usually only last a few minutes. In the rare case that they do reach the ground, they can produce winds up to 70 mph.

A few pictures of the funnels were sent in to us from our viewers. Brandie Emerson and Rhonda Alley both noticed the cloud. If you see a cloud formation that interests you be sure to send us a picture! You can submit the picture below or email photo@whnt.com!