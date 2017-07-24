Missing 2-year-old “mysteriously” found dead in swimming pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham police are investigating after a missing toddler was found dead in a swimming pool Monday morning.

Police say that 2-year-old Marquavias Thweak was attending a wedding reception at a family member’s home on Sunday night, when he disappeared. There were 50-70 people at the party.

According to our news partners at AL.com, police received the call about the missing toddler around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, but family member said the child had gone missing about 45 minutes before police were called.

When police arrived at the residence, Marquavias’ mother said she had last seen the toddler by the pool. Birmingham Police Officers, K-9 units, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were all called to the property and the pool was searched thoroughly, several times. Birmingham Fire and Rescue searched the water with infrared technology, but nothing was found in the pool.

When officers attempted to go inside the home to search for the child, the residents were reportedly uncooperative and wouldn’t let the police inside the home.

“If you have a two-year-old missing, you’re going to be 125% cooperative. Most normal parents would say, ‘Everything is open,'” said Lt. Sean Edwards.

The police attempted to get a search warrant for the property. Several hours later, a policeman spotted the toddler’s body in the pool.

“It’s kind of interesting,” Edwards said. “There was a time where we didn’t have eyes on the pool after we searched it. Anything could have transpired then.” Edwards said it was “mysterious” that the child was found in the pool after police had searched it several times earlier in the morning.

Marquavias’ body has been taken by the coroner’s office for autopsy. Police hope that the cause of death will become clear.

Police took approximately six people in for questioning. “We’ve got some questions and concerns,” Edwards said. “We should not be standing here talking about the death of a two-year-old in a pool when there were plenty of adults around.”

Police want someone to tell them the truth about the circumstances surrounding Marquavias’ death. “There’s a lot of question marks that we have.”

Police said though dozens of people remained at the scene, several people had already left by the time police arrived.