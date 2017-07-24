× Jacksonville State the favorite to win 4th straight OVC title

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) – Three-straight conference champion and perennial FCS national championship contender Jacksonville State naturally had all eyes on its football program as the Ohio Valley Conference met Monday for Media Day activities in Nashville, Tenn.

Head coach John Grass, along with preseason All-American Darius Jackson and Justin Lea, met reporters to talk about the lofty expectations for the Gamecocks again this season.

Grass said that the team’s defense could be the best he’s seen in his time at Jacksonville.

